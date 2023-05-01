Ponniyin Selvan 2: 5 Things In Film That Were Different From Novel

Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, has been released in theatres, and the film has received critical acclaim for its cinematography and superb acting abilities from all characters. With an ensemble cast that includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others, the film promises to be a fitting conclusion to the epic story of the Cholas.

The magnum opus has registered a massive earning at the box office, as the film has managed to gross over Rs 150 crore in just three days worldwide. However, there have been reports that Mani Ratnam has made changes to the film as compared to the novel. People who have read all five volumes of Ponniyin Selvan have expressed their disappointment. They claimed that several parts of the film were different from the novel.

Here are five changes made in the Ponniyin Selvan film that is different from the novel:

The first change made by Mani Ratnam is to Manimegalai. Manimegalai is an important character in the novel, but he does not appear in both parts of the film.

The real Madhurantakan is Sendhan Amudhan, who is played by Ashwin Kakumanu, and he is the real Uttama Chola. In the novel, Arun Mozhi Varman crowns Sendhan Amudhan as King of the Cholas. However, in the film, Madhurantakan, who is played by actor Rahman, is crowned the King of Cholas.

The novel’s main protagonists, Aditha Karikalan, Kundavai, Vandhiya Thevan, and Arul Mozhi Varman, never meet. In the film, there is a sequence that displays all of these individuals meeting.

Parthibendran Pallavan is a close friend of Aditha Karikalan. Before the death of Aditha Karikalan, Pallavan accompanies him to the Kadambur Palace, so that after the death of Aditha Karikalan, there will be no war. However, in the film, it was depicted as Pallavan joining Rashtrakudas and battling Arun Mozhi Varman.

The death of Aditha Karikalan is still questionable, with no clear information in the novel. It is hinted that the Pandyas might have killed him. However, in the film, it is depicted that Aditha Karikalan killed himself at the hands of Nandini.

