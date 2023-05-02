Ponniyin Selvan 2: Man Flies All The Way From Japan To Watch Karthi

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 2 has stormed the box office. The historical drama has successfully won the hearts of the masses and is minting millions at the box office. With a star-studded cast, comprising Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan, PS: 2 has surpassed expectations, and proved to be a perfect sequel to its first instalment. Having said that, two Karthi fans from Japan - Terumi Kakubari Fujieda and Isao Endo, travelled all the way from their country to Chennai to watch Ponniyin Selvan: 2. Not just that, the duo was lucky to get the opportunity to meet Karthi as well.

Pictures of the fans’ meet-and-greet with Karthi were dropped on Twitter by an account named Karthi Fans Club on April 30. “Amidst his busy schedule in promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2, Karthi has given an appointment to meet his die-hard fans Terumi and Isao San who came all the way from Japan to see him! Karthi Anna never disappoints his fans,” read the tweet. Terumi and Isao were all smiles as they clicked a picture with their favourite star Karthi.

• Exclusive : Amidst His Busy Schedule In Promoting #PonniyinSelvan2 @Karthi_Offl 😍 Anna has Given Appointment To Meet His Die Hard Fans Terumi & Isao San Who Came All The Way From #Japan To See Him! #Karthi Anna Never Disappoints His Fans❤️ & Their Wishes! @prabhu_sr pic.twitter.com/m3Kt9LeEAw— Karthi Fans Club ™ (@Karthi_AIFC) April 30, 2023

Terumi and Isao had arrived in Chennai for a three-day trip to watch Ponniyin Selvan: 2 in theatres. They specially requested the Abk-Aots Dosokai Center - the oldest Japanese language school in south India- to organise a meeting with Karthi. During their stay, they watched PS: 2, not once but four times.

The duo met Karthi at the actor’s residence. Terumi and Isao had a conversation with Karthi and took plenty of photographs as a memoir, before returning to Japan.

According to reports, the two had come to Chennai for work purposes. They were forced to stay indoors at that time because of the lockdown. During their stay in Chennai, Terumi and Isao binge-watched plenty of Tamil films. Although understanding the language was a problem initially, they took the help of some of their friends.

Soon, Terumi and Isao developed a knack for Tamil-oriented films with a special admiration for Karthi, especially after watching the actor’s critically-acclaimed film Kaithi. After the lockdown period got over, Terumi, and Isao returned to Japan but continued watching Tamil films.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has easily entered the Rs 150-crore club at the box office. As for Karthi, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Japan, which is helmed by Raju Murugan.

