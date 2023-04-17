Prabhu Deva's Picture With Son Enjoying IPL Match In Chennai Is Viral

Prabhu Deva is the name that comes to everyone’s mind when we think of dance. He has been a dancing legend in the country and is popular for his unique dancing style. Recently, he shared a picture with his son while watching an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

They were both spotted watching the Chennai Super Kings take on the Lucknow SuperGiants. Take a look at the picture:

The match went in favour of the Chennai Super Kings, who defeated the opponents by 12 runs.

Prabhu Deva is multifaceted as a choreographer, director and actor. He is also considered the Indian Michael Jackson by his fans. He has also won two National Awards for Best Choreography for a Tamil film named Minsara Kanavu and a Hindi film named Lakshya.

He has also worked as a director. In Tamil, he has directed films like Pokkiri, Villu, Engeyum Kaadhal, and Vedi. He also ventured into Bollywood and made his directing debut with the 2009 hit film Wanted. The film had Salman Khan in the lead. After Wanted, he directed Rowdy Rathore in 2012. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Both of the films performed well at the box office and were declared superhits. He has directed other films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, R Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Singh is Bling, Dabangg 3, and Radhe. He has also acted in many films.

Apart from acting and directing, Prabhu Deva has also sung the song Siva Siva Sankara from the movie Suayamvaram and the song Kingda from Ullam Kollai Poguthae.

On the personal front, Prabhu married Ramlath, and they have three children together. In 2010, Prabhu Deva’s wife filed a petition at a family court against her husband and Nayanthara’s alleged live-in relationship. Furthermore, she threatened to go on a hunger strike if Prabhu Deva married Nayanthara. However, Prabhu Deva and Ramlath divorced each other in 2011.

