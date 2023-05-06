Preethi Asrani To Team Up With Kavin For Sathish’s Upcoming Directorial

It seems that Preethi Asrani, who gained popularity for her outstanding performance in Ayodhi, has signed her next. The actress will star alongside Dada actor Kavin in the movie, which will be directed by dance choreographer Sathish, as per the report by ETimes. Sathish will make his directorial debut with this movie.

“The makers have finalised the female lead for this project. Preethi Asrani who impressed audiences with her performance in the acclaimed film Ayothi, has been cast as the heroine in this project,” reveals a source.

Although, earlier, there was a buzz that the movie had been shelved. But, now it seems that the film will soon go on floors. The film’s team claimed that no other title could adequately convey the plot, so they took the title from filmmaker Mysskin. By the end of this month, the shooting of the film is likely to begin. However, the cast and crew of the film have not been disclosed yet.

Kavin has been basking in the success of Dada since its recent television broadcast. Ganesh K Babu made his feature film directorial debut with the coming-of-age love comedy. The movie, which focused on single parenting, stars Kavin, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, and Bhagyaraj. Currently, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Preethi Asrani rose to stardom, thanks to her exceptional performance in the Manthira Moorthy-directed film Ayodhi. Actors, including Sasikumar, Preethi Asrani, Yashpal Sharma, Kalloori Vinoth, Bose Venkat, Thaman Kumar, Pondy Ravi, and Pugazh also have prominent roles in the film.

The film’s story sheds light on important notions like patriarchy, fabricated barriers based on caste, creed, religion, and more. The film, which was launched to coincide with Pongal, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Kavin also has another project in the pipeline, which is going to be directed by Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame Elan, who is also known for films like Graghanam and Star.

Meanwhile, Preethi Asrani is best known for films including Yashoda, Ayothi, and MalliRaava. The actress has also delivered phenomenal performances in films like Seetimaarr, Pressure Cooker, A (Ad Infinitum), and more.

