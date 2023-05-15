Saravanan’s Wife Lodges Complaint Against Him For Living With Another Woman

In a police complaint against the actor, Paruthiveeran Saravanan’s wife claimed that he is living with another woman without divorcing her. She clarified that the house in which they are living belongs to her. For those who are unaware, Saravanan has essayed the role of a hero in several Tamil films; later, he began playing supporting roles.

Saravanan made a breakthrough with Aamir’s Paruthiveeran after previously starring in Suriya’s Nandha under Bala’s direction in a key role. The actor, who participated in Bigg Boss season 3, was evicted mid-way after he admitted to acting inappropriately in college and making insulting remarks about women.

His significant role in the movie Gargi garnered him huge accolades from the audience. Currently, he is working with Rajinikanth for Nelson Dhilipkumar’s directorial Jailer.

The actor has even approached Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Department Tha Mo Anbarasan, filed a petition, and requested assistance, claiming that the flat in the Mugalivakkam neighbourhood near Chennai is where the car parking space allotted to him is being taken, and that no action has been taken on the complaint filed in Porur for six months.

Surya Shree, the actor Saravanan’s wife, then complained to the chief secretariat in the chief minister’s office. Later, she spoke with the journalists and informed them about the situation. She recounted how the actor Saravanan requested his wife to vacate the home they had purchased with the proceeds from the sale of her jewellery. Additionally, she said that Saravanan moved in with a different woman after Bigg Boss.

He fell in love with me and proposed to me for marriage. At that time, he had nothing. I used to take care of his financial expenses. Currently, he is living with another woman, and that too without filing a divorce. Mughalivakkam didn’t pique his curiosity in the least. I bought the house in his name with my hard-earned money. I’m responsible for that. I’m paying this mortgage through EMIs.

Surya Shree says that Saravanan is to blame for all of her problems and that as a result, her life is no longer safe.