Shruti Haasan’s Old Video Of Singing On Stage For The First Time Goes Viral

Actress Shruti Haasan has successfully forged her way into the world of glitz and glam. Apart from putting her acting skills to the test, she has time and again treated fans to her amazing vocal skills on social media. Shruti has been a showstopper from her childhood itself. A throwback video of hers, which is now going viral, proves this. In the clip, she is seen taking part in a singing competition in Singapore. It is her first time on stage. The video has taken the Internet by storm. In the latest video, Shruti can be heard giving an adorable speech addressing the crowd, before her performance.

“Cutest Shruti Haasan during her first stage performance in Singapore,” reads the tweet. The video opens with Shruti, then a young girl, standing with a mic in her hands, dressed in a traditional outfit. With a beaming smile on her face, Shruti first tried to address the audience with the words, “Ladies and gentlemen.” Upon the instruction of her father, actor Kamal Haasan — who was also seen sharing the stage with her — Shruti decided to speak in Tamil. Although being so young, she seemed to be quite confident up on the stage, in front of a crowd full of people and appeared to have zero inhibitions while speaking.

The loosely-translated version of what Shruti said was, “You all are elders here, ladies and gentlemen. My warm greetings to the little children like me present here. I have sung in films before, like the Thevar Magan movie. But this is the first time I will be singing on stage. I am a little girl. So clap if it is good and also clap if it is not good.”

As soon as she completed her speech, the audience broke into a burst of applause, lauding little Shruti’s confidence and her lack of stage fear. Last year in July, Shruti too posted this video of her singing performance on Instagram.

Recalling her childhood memory, she penned an emotional and inspiring note along with the clip that read, “Such a beautiful memory. My first ever stage performance singing… with this little introduction, Dad, Mum and I rehearsed! This was the moment I felt the power of applause and what it would mean to me for the rest of my life.”

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the much-anticipated Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead role. The Telugu-language action thriller is slated to hit the big screens on September 28 this year.

