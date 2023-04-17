Singer Mano Gets Honorary Doctorate For Completing 25,000 Songs In 15 Languages

Nagoor Babu, also known as Mano, is a renowned singer and musician in the Telugu film industry. He is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the industry as a singer, musician, actor and dubbing artist. Recently, after completing 38 years in the Telugu film world, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University.

He took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans and also shared a photo. In the picture, he was holding the honorary doctorate in his hand. He thanked everyone for supporting him throughout his career. He tweeted, “Bestowed with a doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University on my completion of more than 25k songs in 15 Indian languages and 38 years in the Indian music industry as a singer and musician. Humbled, Honoured, and Much Love to All Who Have Supported Me, All Always."

Bestowed with #Doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University on my completion more then 25k songs 15 Indian languages and 38years in Indian musical industry as a singer and musician.Humbled, Honoured and much love to all who has supported me, all always 💐 pic.twitter.com/lEkMxmALPt — Dr Mano (@ManoSinger_Offl) April 16, 2023

After receiving the award, he said that he had been passionate about music, and at the age of 14, he assisted the music director MS Vishwanath. He also revealed that by 1985, he had started singing songs in other languages, besides Telugu. Mano has sung many popular hit songs like Ruku Ruku Rukmini, Priya Priyatama Raagas, Mukkala Mukkabala, etc. He has also been popular as a dubbing artist for legendary actor Rajinikanth. He had dubbed for films like Arunchalam, Muthu, Narasimha, Shivaji and Robot. He has also lent his voice to dubbing for Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan.

Mano has recorded more than 25,000 songs for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Konkani and Assamese films. He has also performed in over 3,000 live concerts across continents and recorded many songs for music director Ilaiyaraaja.

Mano currently is a judge on the popular Telugu-language sketch comedy television show, Jabardasth.

