Sivakarhikeyan’s Ayalaan Locks Release Date, To Face-off Against Dhanush And Karthi

The makers of the upcoming fantasy comedy Ayalaan announced on Monday that the movie will hit theatres globally on the festive occasion of Diwali this year. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Produced by RD Raja of 24 AM Studios, Ayalaan is distributed by Kotapadi J. Rajesh of KJR Studios and it features AR Rahman’s music.

While sharing the news, KJR Studios tweeted, “We’ve made contact with extraterrestrial life! And we have a visitor from Outer space. Expected time of Arrival: Diwali 2023. Get ready to welcome our lovely Ayalaan.”

It also stated, “With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a pan-Indian movie. Hence we needed time to achieve perfection.” Later on, Sivakarthikeyan also tweeted the same poster and wrote, “Let’s fly high this Diwali.”

R Ravikumar wrote and directed the movie, which is about an alien who wants to return to his native planet. Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh play the male and female leads, respectively. The music was composed by AR Rahman. Due to Ayalaan’s Diwali release, Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush, and Karthi engage in fierce box-office competition. It is known that later this year, during the Diwali holiday, Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Karthi’s Japan will also be released. This leads to a big box office clash. Ayalaan, which is said to have groundbreaking VFX, is touted to be the most expensive movie in Sivakarthkeyan’s career.

Maaveeran, the next film by Sivakarthikeyan, recently secured an August 11 release date. ‘Ayalaan’ is now anticipated to secure a December release date, making it Sivakarthikeyan’s second back-to-back release of the year.

