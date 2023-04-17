Suriya-Starrer Kanguva's Title Taken From Rajinikanth's 1984 Film Gangvaa

National Award-winning actor Suriya is all set to star in his next feature film titled Kanguva. The makers announced the title of the film yesterday. Billed as a mighty valiant saga, the movie is written and directed by filmmaker Siva. Backed by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod, the film also stars Disha Patani and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.

As per recent reports, the film will reportedly hit the big screens in early 2024. Kanguva revolves around Suriya and is touted to be both a period and a modern film. For the unversed, the title of the film is said to be taken from the 1984 release Gangvaa which starred Rajinikanth in the leading role, which is a Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit Malaiyur Mambattiyan.

Suriya starrer Kanguva will be released in 10 languages around the world, according to recent reports. Actors like Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Redin Kingsley and others will also be seen in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography has been handled by Vetri Palanisamy. Being shot across Goa, Chennai, and various other locations, nearly fifty per cent of the film’s production has been finalised.

While sharing the poster of the film yesterday, the makers wrote, “A Man with Power of Fire & a Saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero.#Suriya42 is Titled #Kanguva In 10 Languages. In Theatres in Early 2024. Check out the poster here:

-

Suriya earlier won the best actor National Award for the film Soorarai Pottru. The actor is soon going to be seen in the film Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. His other upcoming releases include Irumbu Kai Maayavi, Rolex Spin-Off, and an untitled film with Sudha Kongara, amongst others. The actor also has two new films with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the highest-earning actors in Asia, primarily starring in Tamil movies. The actor is best known for films like Sivaji, Kabali, Baasha and Enthiran. Some of his other notable films include Lingaa and Ra.One, Chandramukhi, Darbar, and Krantikari. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including Jailer, Lal Salaam, Thalaivar 170, an untitled film and more.

