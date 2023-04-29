Tamil Actor Madhan Pandian Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Reshma

Reshma Muralidharan and Madhan Pandian are one of the power couples in the Tamil film industry. On the special occasion of Reshma’s birthday, three days ago, her doting husband had the perfect wish for her that will totally melt your heart. The candid photo reflected their love and care for each other as Madhan fed his wife the birthday cake.

Posting the adorable photo on Instagram, Pandian wrote, “I might be the writer, but you’ll always be the words… Wishing you a happy happy birthday. My lil mu. Keep smiling, wish you all the success! God bless.”

Madhan wore a beige collared shirt with dark pants, while Reshma wore an orange crew-neck t-shirt with dark trousers. They were seated against an illuminated background with Polaroid photos hung up on the sheer curtains. Check out the post here:

Reacting to the post, Reshma wrote, “Adadaa, I have melted. A writer needs words to express. Words are from the creator so u know what I mean. Love you soo much muuse, Gundu, mu pisasu and raasmus thanks for the cute surprise I loved it.” Fans too poured their heartiest wishes for the celebrity. Some also loved the caption, while one wrote, “Happy life continues.” Many also dropped hearts and emojis to express their love for her.

In November 2021, Madan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Tamil ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. Since then, both have been serving major couple goals to everybody and never shy away to express love for each other.

Reshma Muralidharan has starred in TV serials like Abhi Tailor, Kizhakku Vaasal, Poove Poochudava and Madhan Pandian was her co-star and Madras Meter Show. On the other hand, Pandian has worked in movies like Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Don. As for serials, he has shared the screen with Reshma in another serial titled Abhi Tailor.

