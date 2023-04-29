Tamil Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar's Ex-Husband Peter Paul Passes Away

Tamil actress Vanitha Vijaykumar’s ex-husband and visual effects director Peter Paul passed away at a hospital in Chennai on April 29. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he suffered a heart attack. While the exact reason for his demise is still unknown, condolences and tributes have started to pour in from all quarters.

Vanitha has also paid tribute to her ex-husband through an Instagram post. The actress shared a picture with the text that revealed her mother’s teachings. Penning down an emotional note, Vanitha hoped that Peter Paul had “found peace after battling the demons". This is not all. Vanitha also mentioned a “trauma” that Peter went through.

In an emotional note Vanitha wrote, “My mom once taught me, God, help those who help themselves. It’s definitely a lesson everyone should learn. When at a crossroads, people make their own choices of path. I am sure you found peace after battling the demons you were facing and the trauma you went through. As sad as I feel about your parting from the world, I know you are definitely in a better place, and you finally found your peace. Be happy wherever you are.”

Several users appreciated that Vanitha paid tribute to her ex-husband. A user commented, “So kind of you to post this.”

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha tied the knot with Peter Paul on June 27, 2020, in Chennai, in a Christian wedding. The two first met after Vanitha approached Peter to narrate a script and eventually both fell in love. However, their marriage created a huge stir, as it was Vanitha’s third marriage and the Chadralekha actress was Peter’s second wife. Their marriage became a big controversy and made headlines that time.

This is reportedly because Peter’s first wife Elizabeth Helen had lodged a police complaint, claiming that he wasn’t divorced and Vanitha and Peter’s marriage stands null and void. But, Vanitha’s marriage with Peter didn’t last long, and reportedly, because of a disagreement between the two, Peter divorced Vanitha and they parted ways.

