Tamil Historical Drama Yaathisai Is Now On OTT

The much-awaited Tamil historical fiction and action-adventure film Yaathisai was released in theatres on April 21. The film received positive responses from the masses and critics for its impactful story, high-octane action sequences, amazing performances, and historical accuracy. After Yaathisai’s decent box office success, the film has recently been dropped on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 12.

To share the good news, Prime Video tweeted the poster of Yaathisai along with a caption that read, “Where does the quest for justice and freedom lead one? Find out!" Take a look at the post here:

where does the quest for justice and freedom lead one, find out! 🔥#YaathisaiOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/18dmcTbMlH pic.twitter.com/XRWMcfLMdH— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 12, 2023

The Twitter post is currently garnering everyone’s attention. Yaathisai has both been scripted and directed by Dharani Rajendran. The film stars an ensemble cast including Guru Somasundaram, Shakthi Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, and Samar Periyasamy, in the lead roles, with, Vaidhegi Amarnat, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra, and Vijay Seyon portraying supporting roles. The dialogues in this movie are in the Old Tamil dialect, which is subtitled in modern Tamil for the benefit of the audience.

The backdrop of the film is in the 7th-century era during the fall of the Chola dynasty. The fictitious tale is centered around a Pandiyan prince named Ranadheeran with the plot based on the conflict between the Cheras and Pandiyas that erupted under the rule of Pandiyan King Arikesari.

Ranadheera Pandiya becomes administrator of the military with the partial resignation of Arikesari. When the Cheras asked the Cholas for assistance in their battle against the Pandiyas, a plan to assassinate Ranadheera Pandiyan was implemented. How does Pandiya fare? Will the plan be successful? Yaathisai delves into these topics.

Fans had compared the trailer of Yaathisai to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Yaathisai was bankrolled by KJ Ganesh. Akhiesh Kathamuthu and Mahendran Ganesan were in charge of the editing and cinematography, respectively, while Chakravarthy crooned the soundtrack in the film.

Speaking of the finances, reports suggest that the movie was made on a budget of approximately Rs 7 to 10 crore. If that is the case, it has generated profit, collecting Rs 20 crore at the ticket windows. Viewers have expressed their appreciation for the technical crew behind Yaathisai. The Dharani Rajendran directorial has received an 8.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb.