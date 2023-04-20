Telugu Actor Allu Ramesh, 52, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh died at the age of 52 on Tuesday. He suffered cardiac arrest in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. The news was shared by director Anand Ravi on social media and it has left his fans and colleagues in grief. Sharing two pictures of the late actor on Facebook.

Sharing the sad news of Ramesh’s demise, the director wrote, “From day one you have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you, om shanti.”

Check out the post here:

Allu Ramesh started his acting career with theatre. After that, he marked his debut in Tollywood with the 2001 film Chirujallu featuring Tarun Kumar and there was no looking back for him. In 22 years of his career, he worked in almost 50 films. He gained recognition for his performances in films like Napoleon and Tholubommalata.

The actor played minion roles as a comedian in many Telugu films. Despite his not-so-long appearances in films, Allu Ramesh gained recognition with his unique coastal accent and impeccable acting prowess which made him a lovable star among the masses.

Over a two-decade-long career, Ramesh went on to appear in several popular and successful films like Madhura Wines, and Ravana Desam. He was last seen in Rajendra Prasad’s Anukoni Prayanam on the big screens.

Apart from appearing in big screens, he was also part of the Television industry, He was last seen in the series Maa Vidakula, where he played the role of the lead female’s father.

The actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

