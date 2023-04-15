Thalapathy Vijay And Genelia D'Souza's Film Sachein Completes 18 Years

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and actress Genelia D’Souza’s superhit film Sachein has completed 18 years since its release. The film was released on April 14, 2005, and is considered one of Vijay’s best. Sachein is a story that revolves around two college students who find love in each other. In the film, Sachein (the titular character) plays a carefree youth who does everything according to his own wishes. He comes across a fashion technology student, played by Genelia, and falls in love with her. Bipasha Basu made her Tamil debut in the film and played the role of a lecturer. She also has an item song in the film.

The major portion of the film was shot in Ooty, and the rest of the scenes were in Chennai. A couple of songs were also shot in Switzerland and Iceland.

Sachein was directed by John Mahendran, and the music was composed by Devi Shri Prasad. The film was released on the same day as Rajnikant’s Chandramukhi and Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Express. The songs of the film such as Kanmoodi Thirakumbothu, Vaadi Vaadi, Va Va Va En Thalaiva. and Gundu Manga Thoppukulle became huge hits.

Vijay’s last release was Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. His upcoming films include Leo which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will bring back the hit duo Trisha and Vijay after 14 years. Their last project together was Kuruvi in 2008. With Leo, Sanjay Dutt will also mark his debut in the Tamil film industry. There have also been reports of Vijay having a cameo in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan, directed by Atlee.

Genelia D’Souza was last seen in the hit Marathi film Ved, where she played the female protagonist and also produced the film. It was directed by her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, and became a huge hit.

