Thalapathy Vijay Lauds Members Of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam For Their Dedicated Service

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay visited the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai’s Neelankarai, on Friday, April 28. During his visit, he interacted with his fans and also took the opportunity to meet with the administrators of the movement from 22 districts to appreciate their work. Vijay met with members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and motivated them to make substantial contributions towards charitable causes.

While giving an autograph to a fan named Prasanna from the district of Trichy, Vijay incorrectly wrote his name. When he asked for Vijay’s autograph, he realised the mistake and wrote his name with affection on a white paper, saying “To Prasanna with love from Vijay" and presented it as a gesture of his appreciation.

Vijay arrived at the event in a simple car without any pomp or show, he demonstrated his commitment to doing the work of the people and encouraged the supporters to keep up their enthusiasm, which will ultimately benefit them.

Vijay is not only recognised for his films but also for his humanitarian efforts. Although he portrays a stylish and tough character in movies, in reality, he runs the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam movement, which carries out various charitable activities for the needy. These activities range from providing clothes to arranging meals for the underprivileged. Recently, the movement has extended its aid to the garbage disposal workers who work during the summer by planning to distribute waste buckets and cleaning materials to them.

After holding consultation meetings in each district of Tamil Nadu, waste buckets will be distributed district-wise. Additionally, the organisation provided welfare assistance to 300 Muslim families before the Ramzan festival.

Vijay’s philanthropic work has gained recognition not only within India but also outside the country. Apart from their significant presence in India, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also carries out charitable activities in Canada. The mayor of Burlington, a Canadian politician, has taken notice of their work and praised the organisation for their prompt and efficient assistance to those in need.

On the work front, Vijay is filming for his movie Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting for the film began in January and the second schedule is currently ongoing in Chennai. Leo is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 19. The movie features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy, among others in pivotal roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

