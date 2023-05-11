Thalapathy Vijay To Help Students Who Score High Marks In Classes 10, 12 Exams

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay, in addition to his filmography, is also well-known for his humanitarian efforts. Not only in the reel world but also in real life, Vijay takes part in many charities to help the needy in society. Vijay always put his foot forward to help others, like providing meals and clothing for the needy. According to recent reports, Vijay is going to assist the students who score high marks in the 10th and 12th exams.

Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th class exams are over. The results of the 12th-grade examination were released recently. So as per sources, the actor is planning to assist the students who get the highest marks in the 12th and 10th class exams district-wise.

In particular, district-wise students with high scores are planned to be selected and assisted. For that, the district head has been asked to select the students, prepare their examination mark certificate, Aadhaar certificate, and bank account documents, and send them to the head office of the Vijay People’s Movement.

A few days ago, the actor provided the garbage cleaners with waste buckets and cleaning supplies after the consultation meetings that were held in each district of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay was last seen in the Tamil-language action drama film Varisu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads and was jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

The movie also featured an ensemble cast that includes R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sangeetha Krish, VTV Ganesh, and S.J. Suryah. The film became a huge hit and also became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

He will next be seen in Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagara. Apart from Vijay, it will also star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan. This movie marks Vijay’s 67th film as a lead actor and is all set to hit theatres on October 19.