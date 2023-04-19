Thalapathy Vijay To Join Hands With Director Gopichand Malineni For His Upcoming Film?

Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will reportedly join hands with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming film. There has been no official confirmation regarding the matter; but if the collaboration actually happens, the film would be Vijay’s second cross-industry project after Varisu. It is not clear whether Gopichand will be directing Thalapathy 69 or Thalapathy 70. It is clear that Atlee will be directing Thalapathy 68, which is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures or Raaj Kamal Films International.

Gopichand Malineni is known for his unapologetic, over-the-top masala entertainers and has earlier directed films like Bodyguard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, Winner, and Krack. His recent box office success was the film Veera Simha Reddy, which starred Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, Honey Rose, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but it became a profitable venture for the producers, as it earned around Rs 134 crore at the box office.

Thalapathy Vijay has been shooting for the film Leo, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said to be a fully Lokesh-style film and has already started shooting. The crew of Leo has faced some challenges during their shoot in Kashmir, like earthquake tremors. The cast and crew persevered and completed the shoot of the high-budget film. Lokesh has appreciated the crew by sharing a behind-the-scenes of the film and has thanked them for their hard work. The next shooting schedule of the film is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh after Master. Master starred Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film had a song called Vaathi Coming, which became very popular on social media. Celebrities as well as fans created several reels on the audio.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the film Varisu, which had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. It received mixed reviews but went on to collect Rs 300 crore worldwide.

