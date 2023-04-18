'Threatened To Kill Me': Sherlyn Chopra Files Molestation Case Against Investor

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra registered a molestation case against a Mumbai-based financier at Juhu Police Station on April 14 and claimed that the accused also threatened to kill her. According to the Red Swastik actress, her complaint mentioned that the financier tricked her into thinking that he wants to feature her in a music video and was also ready to give money to Sherlyn for the same. Recounting what happened, Sherlyn revealed after she returned from Dubai to Mumbai on April 12, her manager informed her that an investor had expressed his desire to meet Sherlyn as he was eager to feature her in a music video.

The actress agreed to be a part of the video and the song was recorded successfully in the evening, ahead of which Sherlyn’s manager took her to meet the investor at a hotel. Sherlyn shared that the name of the investor was Sunil Parasmani Lodha. Upon meeting the B-town actress, he claimed himself to be a huge admirer of Sherlyn.

The investor opened up about wanting to invest money in songs featuring the actress and presumably, to prove his eagerness, paid a sum of money to Sherlyn’s manager on the spot itself. This raised doubt in Sherlyn’s mind who opined that it was impossible to record a music video with the amount that the financier had paid.

Sherlyn shared that he advised Sunil that for a good music video, an amount of at least Rs 15 to 20 lakh is required. Surprisingly, he agreed to pay the said amount as well. After the meeting, Sherlyn decided to give Sunil a lift in her car as the latter did not bring one. But when the driver reached Sherlyn’s residence, Sunil wished to see her house. This time too the actress welcomed him to her house and prepared dinner.

But what followed, stunned Sherlyn. After dining together, both the actress and the financier engaged in a small conversation, during which Sunil tried to molest her, trying to touch her inappropriately. Although Sherlyn shared that she opposed Sunil’s advances repeatedly, the investor cited that he was unable to restrict himself as he was so smitten by her. That’s when the actress complained the molester.

The Mumbai Police have assured Sherlyn that their investigation is underway. “Case registered against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC,” they said.

