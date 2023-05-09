Times When Sai Pallavi Killed Us All With Her 'No-Makeup' Looks

Indian actress Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She is one such performer, who has all the ability to make fans go gaga over her not only with her natural beauty but also with her acting abilities, and dance skills. Sai Pallavi’s simplicity and no makeup look made everyone fall in love with her. She has even revealed a few policies that she follows and that includes the “No-make up” policy. As the actress turns a year older, let’s take a look at all those moments when Sai looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing her simplicity.

Starting with the very first one where she is spreading only love, light and good vibes. While sharing the picture, she even wrote, “Smiles, hope and gratitude.” She is seen wearing a very basic and casual outfit and smiling brightly.

We bet Sai Pallavi’s smile can kill millions of her fans and this picture is proof of that. The beauty is wearing her best makeup which is her “smile” in this picture and what else do we want? Literally, nothing.

The South Indian beauty definitely knows the game of carrying grace. This pink and golden Kanjivaram saree with all the heavy gajras in her hair looks no less than a dream. She wore this outfit for the trailer launch event of Shaym Singha Roy.

Radiating all the good vibes, she posted a picture where she mentioned self-love. She was seen wearing a yellow kurta set and had applied henna on her hands and legs.

When it comes to slaying her desi avatars, the diva never fails to impress us with her collection of Kanjivaram sarees. But this time she opted for a pastel blue netted saree and looked like a fresh breath of air.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Tamil film Gargi which was released in 2022. Sai Pallavi played a schoolteacher on a mission to clear her father’s name in a case of child abuse. Her character, however, makes horrific revelations as the story progresses.

