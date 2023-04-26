Tips Tamil Unveils Teaser Of Ashok Selvan-starrer Romantic Comedy Saba Nayagan

Tips Tamil unveiled the official teaser of Ashok Selvan-starrer Saba Nayagan on April 25 and it was well received by the audience. The teaser assures the audience of an interesting romantic comedy that revolves around the life of SB Aravindh (Selvan). The teaser shows the actor in three different looks, a school-going boy, a college student and an adult. Actresses Megha Akash, Chandini Chowdary and Karthika Muralidharan will essay his love interests. We also get to see Aravindh’s friendship with one of his closest friends in the teaser. Apart from the glimpses of good acting, viewers also loved the music and humour in the teaser. It has garnered more than 2,36,000 views and is still counting.

Ashok Selvan’s fans are hoping that they will get to see another hit film from him. They wished that he would entertain them with interesting scripts. Some social media users have also applauded the work of Saba Nayagan’s filmmaker CS Karthikeyan. According to the users, the highlight of this film is a depiction of school and college life. Many moviegoers would be able to connect with this aspect and this can ensure a massive success. The real-life locations like SRM University clock tower, and Bharathi Vidhya Bhavan school used in the film’s shooting have appealed to many people. Saba Nayagan is produced by Aravind Jayabalan, Iyyappan Gnanavel & Captain Megavanan Isaivanan.

For Ashok Selvan, 2022 was a mixed bag. His last release Estate directed by Karthik Vilvakrish failed to perform at the box office. He played the role of paranormal expert Micheal Devraj in this film. According to the audience, despite the good acting performances, the film failed to perform because of poor writing. Vezham, Hostel and Manmatha Leelai also failed to thrive at the box office. Only Nitham Oru Vaanam and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal were successful. These two films were appreciated for their heartwarming and realistic storylines. Ashok Selvan played the role of Vijaykumar in Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal. He essayed Veera, Arjun and Prabhakaran’s characters in Nitham Oru Vaanam.

