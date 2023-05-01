Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran 2 To Release On This Date, Watch Trailer Here

Tamil actor Vijay Antony is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. The sequel to the 2016 blockbuster, titled Pichaikkaran was a box office success. Naturally, the expectations of Pichaikkaran 2 have already set the bar higher and its release date has now been announced. The makers have fixed May 19 as the date of the premiere of the Vijay Antony-starrer. What’s more, the makers have also released an intriguing trailer for Pichaikkaran 2 that has been grabbing eyeballs.

Shared on YouTube by Saregama Tamil, Pichaikkaran 2’s trailer opens with deafening music, offering glimpses of Vijay Antony in a male boss avatar. High on visuals and superb graphic work, the trailer is an edge-of-the-seat kind of ride with racing cars, gory images of dead bodies and menacing dances of ‘behrupiyas’.

Embedded inside the trailer are mass protests, fights between the common people as well as a threatening cop chase for a serious matter, related to crime. To signify power, there is also a sneak peek of a grand celebration of a God. Not to forget, the numerous action sequences will hold your attention for a long time. Watch the Pichaikkaran 2 trailer here:

Helmed by Vijay Antony and produced under the banners of Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Pichaikkaran 2 revolves around a business tycoon called Vijay Gurumoorthy who gets assassinated by a goon called Satya. Vijay essays the character of a killer in the film. The film is titled Bhikshukha 2 in Kannada and Bhikshakkaran 2 in Malayalam.

Apart from Vijay Antony, Pichaikkaran 2 also stars Kavya Thapar, Hareesh Peradi, Yogi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, Mansoor Ali Khan, John Vijay and Dev Gill. The prequel to Pichaikkaran 2, titled Pichaikkaran, was both written and directed by filmmaker Sasi. The prequel had an out-of-the-box theme, centring around a wealthy businessman whose mother is in a coma. Following the orders of a priest, the businessman decides to live his life like a beggar to revive his mother.

Pichaikkaran was a box office success, minting millions at the ticket window. It struck a chord with the masses and was released in Kannada as Amma I Love You, in Odia as Baby and Marathi as Bhikari.

