Vijay TV’s Pandian Stores completes 1200 episodes, see pics of celebration on sets

Television series Pandian Stores is one of the most watched daily soaps on Vijay TV. On the TRP charts, Pandian Stores has maintained its position among top television shows over the years. The daily soap has now completed 1,200 episodes, which is not an easy feat to achieve considering the intense competition in the television industry.

After reaching the milestone of 1,200 episodes, the cast and crew celebrated it with a cake-cutting ceremony on the set. Fans have been sending the team best wishes on social media for their achievement.

This show has now become a turning point in the career of its actors and directors. Shivashekhar, the director of the show, expressed his happiness for the new milestone this serial has achieved. “The complete journey of this serial has given life to my career,” he added.

Actor Venkat Ranganathan too expressed his delight over the milestone. He said that he is thankful for the opportunity to be associated with Pandian Stores. He also thanked the director Shivashekhar and David Charlie. Talking about the same, Hema Rajkumar, the actress of the show said that she feels proud to be part of the show.

Pandian Stores premiered in October 2018. Sheela, Shanthi Williams, STP Rosary, David Solomon Raja, Meena Sellamuthu, Sumangali, Venkat Subha, and Sri Vidhya Shankar are playing the lead roles in the television series. The serial also features Stalin Muthu, Sujitha, Venkat Ranganathan, Hema Raj, Kumaran Thangarajan, and Lavanyaa in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around four brothers and their families. The married older brother raises the younger brothers with the help of his wife. In their hometown, the brothers own and operate a supermarket named Pandian Stores. The protagonist Dhanam is responsible for keeping the family united after the marriage of brothers.

The show has been running successfully for nearly five years and it has garnered a huge fan following over the years.