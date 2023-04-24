Vishal To Join Hands With Director Hari For Their Third Film; Check Out Poster

Tamil actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari have announced a new film, tentatively called Vishal 34. The duo previously collaborated on Thaamirabharani in 2007 and Poojai in 2014. The announcement was made recently on Twitter, and the film is expected to be a thrilling action movie. Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios will produce the film, which is aimed at entertaining the masses. The poster for the new film features a stethoscope and various weapons like daggers, knives, handcuffs, and guns. No information is currently available about the plot, cast, or crew of the movie.

Vishal, who was last seen in Laththi, will appear in Mark Antony next with director Aadhik Ravichander and co-stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Selvaraghavan. He also has Thupparivaalan 2, which marks his directorial debut. Hari, who directed Yaanai with Arun Vijay last, is said to have films lined up with Karthi and Suriya. Both are thus busy with their respective projects.

It is noteworthy that director Hari has gained a following for his popular action movie franchises featuring police officers who challenge the establishment, including the successful Singham series and Saami films, which have elevated the status of their lead actors to stardom. The team has yet to announce any supporting cast members for the new film, and fans are eagerly anticipating an official confirmation.

In a recent interview, Hari shared his enthusiasm for collaborating with Vishal once again. He praised Vishal’s exceptional acting skills and expressed his excitement about the prospect of working together for the third time. Hari has a strong working rapport with Vishal, and he is confident that they can produce a film that surpasses audience expectations.

On Saturday, Vishal took to Twitter to share an update on Mark Antony. Sharing a photo with his crew members from his upcoming film, including director Adhik Ravichandran and choreographer Baba Bhaskar, he tweeted, “Everything positive about Mark Antony. The song shoot completed. One more day of shoot to go, Excitement max."

