Watch: As Trisha Arrives For Ponniyin Selvan Anthem Launch, Fans Chant 'Leo'

The star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is on a promotional spree these days under the name of Chola Tour with just a few days until the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2. On Sunday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan launched the film’s anthem at Anna University in Chennai to kick off the same. While a selfie from the event starring AR Rahman, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram is going viral, another video showing Trisha’s admirers requesting an update on Leo is also making the rounds.

As Trisha gets on the stage and starts talking, fans immediately start hooting for her next upcoming film Leo and say, “Leo Leo Leo". Trisha smiles back at the fans, and replies, “Athu apparama pesalaam," which means “We will talk about it later." But fans keep yelling “Leo!" The moment Karthi receives the mic, the crowd finally settles down. Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Trichy will all be included on the Chola Tour.

#Trisha wasn't at an audio launch of a #ThalapathyVijay movie but she was #PS2 anthem event. And audience started screaming '#Leo' when she arrived on stage the stage.She would have never witnessed this level of craze for any movie before!!! pic.twitter.com/FoBNXcuDCh — George (@VijayIsMyLife) April 15, 2023

The actress looked beautiful in her beige Anarkali suit that had a cape dupatta on the shoulders. She balanced the entire fit with a perfect pair of jewellery that had a pearl choker and matching earrings. The 16-second video has gone viral and within just a day it has received over 20,000 views. Fans have replied to the video as well.

Mani Ratnam is in charge of the epic, which is a remake of the same-titled novel by Kalki. The novel, written by Nandini Krishnan, will soon be published in English as the movie prepares for its premiere. opening Flood is the title of the book’s opening section. The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Ponniyin Selvan 2 are all prepared for release.

The movie will be distributed in both the IMAX and 4DX formats, making it the first South Indian film to do so. The movie is reportedly 2 hours and 50 minutes long, which is nearly the same length as the first instalment.

Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi will return as their original characters in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Prabhu, and Vikram Prabhu are only a few of the supporting actors.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here