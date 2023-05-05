We Should Welcome All Parts Of Ponniyin Selvan: BJP Leader H Raja

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan’s second part is running in theatres worldwide. This is the second film of the director’s two-part series based on the same-titled epic novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. When the wave of the Chola dynasty is running wild in theatres through this film, senior BJP leader H Raja, while talking to the media in Chennai, said that the fans should welcome all parts of this movie and talked about the importance of Tamil history.

“We should welcome all the first part and the second part of Ponniyin Selvan. The Chola Empire was great. An empire of great wealth. Only by reading will the value of Tamils rise in other places. And we can take Tamil to other places," he said.

He further talked about the presence of Indian culture and antiquity before British rule, which was shown beautifully in the two movies. He congratulated everyone present in the movie and gave his best wishes for their future.

Madras Talkies, Ratnam’s production company, tweeted on Tuesday that the movie had a strong foreign weekend as well. The first weekend brought in over $3.5 million and he said that he is grateful for the affection shown by the people for this movie. The tweet stated, “#PS2 makes its mark at number 8 at the US weekend box office.”

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the follow-up to the massively successful Mani Ratnam film, was released on April 28. In just five days, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. This has turned out to be a positive sign for the movie’s upcoming theatrical run in the coming weeks. The period drama has been doing well at the box office, despite a drop during the workdays.

In Tamil Nadu, this film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark while the domestic collection of the movie stands at Rs 133 crore. Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on 800 screens in Tamil alone. This movie’s overseas earnings are propelling it to the top spot in the USA, UK, Australia and Gulf areas.

The huge star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prakashraj and others The music legend AR Rahman is responsible for the film’s music. Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions are in charge of the movie’s production, and Ravi Varman is in charge of the cinematography.

