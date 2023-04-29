What Happened To Tamil Actress Kanaka And Her House? Read Details

Tamil actress Kanaka has not acted in any film for quite a long time. There was a time when she was quite popular for her acting prowess but now there has been no news about her for a long time. Recently, there were some reports regarding her which shocked her fans. According to the reports, many valuables in her house got burnt due to a fire.

Kanaka’s house is located in the RK Puram area in Chennai. According to a report in The New Indian Express, her house is in a dilapidated condition for a long time now. The main gate of the house seemed like it has not been painted for years. The report further described that the call bell of her home was not working and some cars were parked nearby which didn’t seem properly washed. The door was closed and there was no watchman as well.

As of now, no concrete details are available about what happened to Kanaka. She last appeared before the media in 2013 to quash the rumours of her death. It was reported that the actress was undergoing treatment at Palliative Care Hospital in Alappuzha, Kerala. The reports stated that the actress died after she failed to receive the correct treatment for her disease. Kanaka had to call a press conference at her residence to clarify rumours about her death. The actress, back then, told news agency IANS that she is very much alive. Kanaka added that she didn’t have cancer as claimed by some reports.

Kanaka had said that she last visited Kerala in 1992 when she was shooting for a Malayalam film.

Kanaka last essayed a cameo role in Suriya- Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the film narrated the story of a happily married man who faces an emotional conflict.

