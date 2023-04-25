When Rajinikanth Said His Only Political Belief Was Spirituality

Superstar Rajnikanth generated a lot of interest a few years ago when he announced that he would be joining politics. He stated that he would be contesting in all 234 constituencies. But before he could start his political journey, he fell ill. Talking about this phase of his at an event, he had said that the pandemic also ruined his chance of entering the political fray.

Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, the founding president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, appeared in an interview for a YouTube page. The political leader then discussed Rajinikanth’s political views and said that he had the opportunity to chat with Rajinikanth. During one hour, when they conversed he said that he had no trouble understanding him.

Talking about his political life, he said that he is friends with political figures in neighbouring states as well as artists. He said he was close to MGR and Jayalalithaa. He also studies how politics function. Rajinikanth told him that the only party he believed in was spiritualism.

He further told him about his Himalayan trip. The ever-charismatic actor always inclined politics. Rajinikanth had openly criticised Jayalalithaa and declared that “even God can’t save the state if she comes back" in 1996 when there was intense opposition to her first term as Chief Minister (1991 to 1996) at the time.

In 1998, he spoke out in favour of the GK Moopanar-led Congress faction as a viable alternative to the DMK and AIADMK, but he refrained from getting more involved. His movie Padayappa from the same year featured some dialogue that was perceived by the audience to be directed against Jayalalithaa.

