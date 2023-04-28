When Vishal Met Thalapathy Vijay And Showed Him Mark Antony Trailer

The official trailer of Mark Antony, starring Tamil actor Vishal is now out. The trailer is certainly a hit with even superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Vishal tweeted pictures of his meeting with the Varisu actor. In the caption he wrote, “Happy to have met my dearest Brother & Hero @actorvijay. Thank you so much for watching my teaser….Always proud to be your fan.” Mark Antony actor SJ Suryah has a good relationship with Vijay and directed him in the 2000 movie Kushi. They have also acted together in quite a few projects, including Varisu and Mersal.

Happy to have met my dearest Brother & Hero @actorvijay Thank you so much for watching my teaser…. Always proud to be your fan, GB pic.twitter.com/2jmKM4h4jz — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 27, 2023

The teaser Mark Antony introduces the major characters. While the makers hint at the idea of time travel, there are glimpses of the men clothed in retro fashion. The quirky thing about Mark Antony is time travelling via phone which they claim is megastar Chiranjeevi’s in the teaser.

The sci-fi gangster thriller as a genre is itself very new to Tamil cinema. In the trailer, gangsters utilise a time machine to revive themselves and exact revenge on their adversaries, providing a glimpse into the world of Mark Antony. Vishal and Suryah can be seen in a variety of roles at various points in time.

The movie stars Vishal, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya and YG Mahendran. The background music is composed by GV Prakash and Mark Antony is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

