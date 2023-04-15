Will Joju George Be Part of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo? Here's What We Know

The shooting of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo is proceeding at a brisk pace. The team has wrapped up the Kashmir schedule and moved to Chennai for the next schedule. The makers aim to complete the shooting of the film by May and have a theatrical release on October 19. Earlier, Malayalam actor Joju George was speculated to be part of Leo.

Now, according to the latest reports, a source close to Joju George revealed that the actor will not be part of the action entertainer. Reportedly, Joju George is busy with the shooting of other projects and won’t be on board for Leo. In fact, the official Twitter handle of Friday Matinee also wrote about the same, “Today’s news report telling #JojuGeorge part of #Leo stands wrong at this moment as per sources related to the actor."

Today's news report telling #JojuGeorge part of #Leo stands wrong at this moment as per sources related to the actor.— Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) April 13, 2023

Earlier, there were also reports that said that actor Dhanush has been roped in to play a cameo in Leo. If the reports are true then, the actor will shoot for 15 days at Prasad Labs Chennai. The rumour mills also state that Dhanush’s character will be similar to Suriya’s role Rolex in Vikram.

Not only Dhanush but it is also expected that Suriya and Kamal Haasan will also be on board for cameo appearances. It is also suspected that Fahadh Faasil and Karthi can also perform a cameo in their character roles from Rolex and Vikram in Leo.

Leo’s crew will move to Hyderabad for filming the climax sequence in Ramoji Film City. Apart from Vijay, the film also has Trisha as the female lead. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and others will be seen in significant roles.

Leo is said to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. The plot is still under wraps. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here