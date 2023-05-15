Will Sivaangi Krishnakumar Quit Cooku With Comali After This Season?

Sivaangi Krishnakumar, who came to recognition among television viewers following her appearance on Super Singer, is now busy entertaining viewers with her cooking show Cooku With Comali. During a recent question-and-answer session with her Instagram followers, the actress said that this was her last season and expressed her wish to give her best.

Cooku With Comali is a popular cooking reality show that airs on Vijay TV, a major Tamil entertainment network. The show’s unique blend of cookery and comedy has earned it a fan favourite among viewers. A total of 10 contestants are competing in various cooking challenges with comedians, sometimes known as Comalis, on the show.

The show has a unique premise in which the contestants are given a specific cooking assignment and must make a dish in a certain amount of time. The Comalis, on the other hand, are in charge of entertaining the audience and judges as well as assisting the contenders with their cooking. The Comalis are recognised for their smart humour, amusing one-liners, and spontaneous performances, which bring a fun touch to the act.

A jury of famous chefs judges the entrants and Comalis’ meals based on different characteristics such as taste, presentation, and inventiveness. Popular chefs on the panel include Damu, Venkatesh Bhat, and programme host VJ Rakshan.

Cooku With Comali, in addition to being a popular entertainment show, has also served to promote Tamil cuisine and culture. The show offers a range of traditional Tamil foods, which have helped to highlight Tamil Nadu’s rich culinary heritage.

The first season’s success paved the way for succeeding seasons, with the fourth season presently showing on Vijay TV and quickly becoming a fan favourite. The show has ten candidates who compete against one another to determine who will be the final winner. Sherin, Srishti Tange, Raj Ayyappa, VJ Vishal, Kalayan, Visitra, Sivaangi, Andrina Nelarikat, Maim Gopi, and Kishore are among them. As the competition advances, however, some candidates are removed, leaving the others to compete for the top slot.