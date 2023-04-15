Taylor Swift Returns To Stage Amid Breakup Rumours; Dubs Joe Alwyn Track 'Just A Love Song'

Taylor Swift has marked her return to the stage for the first time amidst the news of her break up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The musician, who is currently on her Eras tour, delivered a remarkable concert at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday evening. What’s worth noticing is that she may or may not have alluded to her apparent split with Alwyn. In the arena filled with nearly 70,000 Swifties, Taylor made a sarcastic comment that many speculate was her vague address to the break-up headlines that left her fans shell-shocked.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly asked the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on" as per Daily Mail. Another attention-grabbing moment arrived before Taylor went on to play her 2019 track Lover which is suggested to be about Joe Alwyn. She declared to the arena it was just another love song for her. “The song we are going to play next, it’s just a love song, you know," she reportedly added.

On social media, fans have begun to theorize that her vague comments were the singer’s way of addressing the split. However, it is important to note that Swift did not directly issue any official comment about her love life or the separation.

A report by Entertainment Tonight suggests that the breakup might have been initiated by Swift’s side. Rumour mills have it that the duo remains amicable but they seem to be in different places in their lives. A source close to the two told the portal they spent so much time with each other but they supposedly weren’t a perfect match. This comes at a time when the pop star launched her Eras Tour in March. It is reported that Swift now wants to focus on touring. “They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future," said the insider.

The duo who dated each other for six years reportedly met at the Met Gala in 2016. Swifties believe that the lyrics of her song Dress from Reputation could be about her first meeting with Alywn. “Flashback to when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached," she sings in the track. This was followed by a string of media appearances together, be it at film premieres, concerts, or date nights.

The Eras Tour of Taylor Swift began on March 17 in Glendale Arizona will end in August at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

