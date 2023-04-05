Team Let’s Get Married Was In Chennai Stadium To Support Their Producer MS Dhoni

The crew of the upcoming Tamil film Let’s Get Married had a delightful evening recently. No, we are not talking about any of their promotional events. They visited the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai to witness the brilliance of their film producer, cricketer MS Dhoni playing on the field in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The actors of the film Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadiya, along with director Ramesh Thamilmani, took a break from their shooting schedule to watch the Chennai Super Kings match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the stadium. The cast had an exhilarating experience. The film’s team also shared a picture of the cast donning jerseys and carrying flags of the Chennai Super Kings, cheering for MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni surprised fans when they announced they would be venturing into film production. Their first venture is Let’s Get Married. The news of MS Dhoni producing a Tamil film created buzz among his fans, as he enjoys a huge following in Tamil Nadu. He has been representing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for many years.

The crowd at Chepauk went crazy as their team returned to their home stadium after a four-year hiatus. The match also went in favour of the home team, as Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. MS Dhoni could only face three balls but smashed two sixes to get the crowd going.

Harish Kalyan and Ivana have been roped in to play the lead roles in the feel-good family entertainer film Let’s Get Married. It is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who also provided the music in the film. The movie would mark Harish Kalyan’s first theatrical release post-pandemic. Ivana gathered love and admiration from her fans after the success of Love Today and became an overnight sensation. The film also features Yogi Babu in a primary role.

The shooting of the film has been going at a rapid pace, and the makers have been looking for a mid-2023 release.

