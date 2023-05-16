Tejasswi Prakash Blushes As Paps Call Her 'Vahini' And Ask Her To Pose With Karan Kundrra; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love when they participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. During the show, their fans bestowed upon them the Tejran title, which has since gained popularity. Since then, their relationship has been going strong. The duo has worked together in a few music videos and commercials. Tejasswi even joined Karan for one of the episodes of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Up. Now, fans are super excited to once again witness their favourite couple come together for yet another project.

Tejasswi, who is all set to appear on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull with beau Karan, was earlier spotted at Filmcity by the paps. She looked smart in a printed corset and white bottoms. Soon after, she slipped into a printed, mint-hued skirt suit that she paired with a white tank top and nude sky-high heels. As she made her way towards the sets, paps called out to her, “Vahini, Vahini". Vahini, in Marathi, means sister-in-law, which refers to the wife of one’s brother. Karan Kundrra was also spotted at Filmcity. He sported a white, baggy tee paired with denims. As paps teased her, the much-in-love actress blushed! Check out the video here:

In a recent interview, when asked about their wedding speculations, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi had told Zoom TV.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.