Home » Entertainment » Tejasswi Prakash Exudes Effortless Glam in Chic Casuals As She Goes Out And About in Town
1-MIN READ

Tejasswi Prakash Exudes Effortless Glam in Chic Casuals As She Goes Out And About in Town

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 20:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the actress makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Having said that, the actress was recently spotted in the city. The Naagin actress was seen outside a plush cafe.

Tejasswi looked effortlessly glam. She kept it comfy and casual in a yellow crop top which she teamed with a pair of white trousers. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and long wavy locks tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos:

Tejasswi Prakash was earlier spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi looked all things in pretty in shades of yellow and white. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi Prakash is dating actor Karan Kundrra. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi Prakash looked all things pretty when she posed for the shutterbugs. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra also hit headlines frequently. Both don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too. Recently, the two stars also appeared together on Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.

In a recent interview, when asked about their wedding speculations, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi had told Zoom TV.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.

first published:July 31, 2023, 20:12 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 20:15 IST