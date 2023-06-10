Tejasswi Prakash Reacts As Beau Karan Kundrra Pens A Note On Her B'Day; Writes, 'I Love You Sunny'

Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her 30th birthday on June 10 in a special way. Her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, wrote a heartfelt note for her and shared pictures from the pre-birthday celebrations. The actress received wishes from fans, friends and family and couldn’t help but feel happy and excited.

Karan took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture from ladylove Tejasswi’s birthday dinner and wrote, “Happy birthday princess, i pray that you get everything your heart desires & that i can keep making you laugh along the way… i love you loads my laddoo 😘 you came into my complicated life and I realised everything is so simple.. mein tera tu meri bass aur kuch samajhne ki zaroorat nai." Tejasswi took no time to react to it. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “I am the happiest… I love you sunny" and added a heart emoji. Check out the post here:

For her birthday, Tejasswi took her fashion game up a notch with a risque, red satin dress. She accessorised her outfit with minimalistic jewellery and a tight bun. She, too, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her birthday dinner and wrote, “Blessed. Thank you for all the love And your beautiful wishes."

In fact, her birthday celebrations begun on the sets of Naagin 6. The popular actress celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi outside her sets and cut 5 cakes with her fans.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. While Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.