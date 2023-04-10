Tejasswi Prakash Turns Heads in a Sexy Little Blue Dress; Pics Go Viral

Television’s darling Tejasswi Prakash has a choc-o-block schedule. The actress will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Marathi film, School College Ani Life. Now, it turns out, the actress will also be making an appearance on the upcoming reality show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrity guests who appear on the show. The tasks will include games, pranks, and punishments – all in a light vein.

Earlier today, the popular actress was spotted in Film City on the sets of the reality show. Looking pretty in a powder blue strapless number with a blazer thrown on, Tejasswi posed for the paps. Karan Kundrra was also spotted around the same time by the paps today, looking smart in baggy jeans, black tee and a black jacket. According to a promo released by the channel, Karan will grace the sets of the show and entertain the audience too.

No sooner had the pictures been shared than they went viral with TejRan fans commenting on them. “Can’t wait for the episode," one fan commented while countless others gushed over their style. Many also speculated whether they’ll make an appearance together on the show. Either way, the new pictures have led to a flurry of excitement among their fans!

It was earlier reported that Tejasswi and Rohit Shetty will be the first guests on the show. The celebrity duo was expected to promote their upcoming movie, School College Ani Life, which is scheduled for release on April 14.

The film features Tejasswi and Karan Parab in lead roles and chronicles the journey of a young individual as they navigate through the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here