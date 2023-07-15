21 Years Of Kumkum: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar Reunite For Special Tribute

Television stars Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar’s iconic daily soap Kumkum clocked 21 years on Saturday, July 15. The lead protagonists of the beloved show, which premiered in 2002 and ran for almost seven years, reunited to celebrate the special occasion on a romantic note. Both Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar released a love-filled dance reel to thank the loyal followers of the show for adoring their characters Kumkum and Sumeet. Donning a blue saree, Juhi grooved to the affectionate beats of Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan’s hit track Wada Raha Pyar Se Pyar Ka, alongside Hussain who looks dapper in a black shirt.

With contagious smiles and breeze caressing their sleek hair, Hussain leads the couple dance as Juhi twirls rejoicing. The former keeps her reel-life lady love close until the end of the performance as the duo reminisces about their chemistry on the sets of the television drama. “In your hearts is where our story lives. Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts," the duo expressed in a joint statement on Instagram.

They went on to thank the producers and Star Plus for lending them the opportunity to feature in Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Check out their hearty tribute here:

The plot of Kumkum chronicles the unique love story of the titular female lead and Sumeet, which kick-started with a tragedy. After losing her husband, Kumkum’s in-laws arrange for her remarriage, unfortunately, it gets cancelled on D-Day. In an impulsive move, her ex-husband’s younger brother ties the knot with her at the last moment to save her from societal disgrace. Thereon begins a long-lasting love take that takes several leaps and twists including death and reincarnation. Fans of the show were enticed to watch their bond so pure that even death couldn’t separate the lead characters.

In terms of work, Hussain Kuwajerwala last appeared as Jaiveer Chopra in Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. He is also well-known for his work in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and for hosting reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol Junior, and Shabaash India, among others. Meanwhile, Juhi Parmar was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News and she is noted for her roles in Ek Tha Tiger and Tantra.