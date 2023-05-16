Abdu Rozik BREAKS SILENCE On His Viral Gun Photo, Says 'I Held It For...'

A picture of Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently went viral on social media in which he was seen holding a gun at the launch of his restaurant in Mumbai. While it was later reported that an FIR has been filed against the Tajikistani singer, Rozik has now dismissed such claims. In a recent interview, Abdu alleged that some people are trying to defame him and claimed that he is being ‘targeted’.

“Some people are trying to defame me and sabotage my business. I love India and everyone here, but I don’t understand why some people are targeting me. The reports made me very sad,” Abdu told Bombay Times.

Recalling the incident, Abdu said, “At the launch, I asked a bodyguard whether the gun he carried was real or fake. He handed me the gun and said, ‘See for yourself’. I held it for hardly a few seconds and returned it immediately. However, some people clicked pictures of me holding the gun and started circulating them.”

“No FIR or case has been registered against me. I fell sick due to stress. I feared that my visa would be cancelled, and I wouldn’t get to come to India again. So, I went to the police on my own accord. I wanted to inform them that I hadn’t done anything wrong. They were very supportive and understood the situation,” the singer added.

In this video, Abdu was seen playing with a loaded gun of th3 bodyguards of Golden Boys (as claimed) at his new restaurant ‘Burgiir’ in Oshiwara.Later, a complaint was lodged against Abdu at the Oshiwara police station by Mumbai Police. https://t.co/B0QfxAMwvo pic.twitter.com/zq3Gw32Cr9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 12, 2023

Last week too, Abdu Rozik issued an official statement and slammed those who are allegedly trying to defame him. “I am willing to cooperate with any authority at any time in this matter, but can clarify that I have already approached the police myself voluntarily to ensure they knew I am fully cooperative and willing to assist with any evidence or witness statements if needed to out the truth,” a part of his statement read.