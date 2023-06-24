Abdu Rozik FINALLY Reacts To Fight With MC Stan; Shiv Thakare Says 'Everything Is Well' | Exclusive

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik became close friends after they participated on Bigg Boss 16. The two also bonded well with MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and together they were called ‘mandali’ in Bigg Boss 16 house. However, soon after the show got over, reports of ‘mandali over’ made headlines with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s alleged rift grabbing everyone’s attention.

Abdu Rozik On His Rift With MC Stan

Abdu Rozik was recently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot when News18 Showsha spoke to him about his rift with MC Stan. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that all is well between the two and added that he loves the rapper the way he used to love him earlier.

“Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person," Abdu told us.

The Chota Bhaijaan was also joined by Shiv Thakare, who added, “Everything is well between MC Stan and him (Abdu Rozik). He welcomed Stan in Dubai. He spoke to him. When Stan talks to me, he asks if Abdu is fine. Everything is well. Like I say, on social media, a short film is made into a Hollywood movie. Nothing of that sort happened. Abdu loves Stan a lot."

Abdu Rozik On His Special Appearance In KKK 13

Abdu was in Cape Town to extend his support to Shiv Thakare, who will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about the same, Shiv said, “I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."

Abdu Rozik also agreed with Shiv and mentioned that he is making a special appearance in KKK 13 to prove he is ‘not a baby’. “I see so many people saying, ‘Abdu, Khatron Ke Khiladi is difficult’, ‘You are baby’. I think, I am here to prove that I am not a baby but a man. I want to show this to everyone," the singer concluded.