Abdu Rozik Gets Brutally Trolled For '3 In The Bed' Video, Fans Call It 'Not Funny'

Abdu Rozik has left netizens upset and disappointed. Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 fame took to his Instagram handle and shared a ‘three in the bed’ video. It featured Abdu along with another man and a woman in the bed and suggested that the three indulged in a sexual relationship.

However, soon after the video was shared online, netizens expressed disappointment with it and warned Abdu Rozik not to ‘ruin your image’. While some called the video ‘gross’, others urged the singer’s team not to let him agree to such collaborations.

“Avoid posting such content bro even if it means out of fun. It’s a genuine request from your fan and your social media family. Loads of Love to you!" one of the fans wrote. “Doesn’t suit on you..you gonna ruin your image," another user shared. “Abdu this video not good for you your personality different cute innocent don’t make this type of video on like bro 😢😢 we love you abdu," a third comment read.

Abdu Rozik became a popular name in India after he participated in Bigg Boss 16. He was often hailed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s show. Recently, Abdu made a special appearance in the ongoing season two of Bigg Boss OTT. Besides this, he also featured in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently in which he essayed the role of a kidnapper.

Next, Abdu will be seen supporting his BFF Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Earlier, the Tajikistani singer talked about the same in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha and said, “I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."