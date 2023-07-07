Abdu Rozik Leaves Shiv Thakare Shocked As He Opens Up On 'Zabardasti Ki Kiss' In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abdu Rozik has opened up about a forced kiss from Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. The Tajikistani singer recently entered Salman Khan’s show for a day as a guest when he was kissed by Manisha during a task.

What Did Abdu Rozik Say About The Forced Kiss In Bigg Boss OTT 2 House?

During a recent launch event of his latest song, Abdu reacted to Manisha Rani’s forced kiss and called it ‘zabardasti ki kiss’. Shiv Thakare, who also joined Abdu during the event, was also left shocked after learning about the incident. However, when asked Abdu if it was ‘harassment’, Shiv intervened and mentioned that it would be exaggerating the situation.

What Happened In Bigg Boss OTT House?

Abdu was recently in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when he was asked to record a short dance sequence with four contestants of his choice. He chose Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. However, his video with Manisha triggered a row on social media. Abdu and Manisha stepped inside the jacuzzi to film a video. The two danced as the Tajikistani singer also sang his song ‘You Very Chalak Bro’. However, during the task, Manisha forcibly kissed Abdu and then asked him to kiss her in return. Abdu looked uncomfortable and even moved his face away. When the task ended, he repeatedly said, “Bigg Boss I am done”. Later, Abdu also told other housemates that he wished he had chosen someone else.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is all set to make a special appearance in the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, and Sambhabana Mohanty in the lead. Abdu will be playing a kidnapper in the show. Besides this, Abdu will soon also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He will be making a special appearance in the show to support his BFF, Shiv Thakare.