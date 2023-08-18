CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Abdu Rozik Teases Shiv Thakare As He Tries To Sleep, Fans Call Their Bond 'All Time Favourite'
Abdu Rozik Teases Shiv Thakare As He Tries To Sleep, Fans Call Their Bond 'All Time Favourite'

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 10:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Abdu Rozik appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a guest. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare became friends on the sets of Bigg Boss 16, and the duo have supported each other since then.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare rose to fame following their performances on the show. Their friendship grabbed the hearts of the audience both inside the Bigg Boss house and after they left the show. Months after the show concluded, the celebrities continued to support each other in their endeavours. Recently, Shiv Thakare participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Abdu Rozik joined his friend on the show as a guest as he travelled to Cape Town for the shoot. Abdu shared a glimpse of their time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and we bet the duo had a memorable time with each other.

Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with his best friend Shiv Thakare. In this video, the Tajikistan singer tries to wake up Shiv while he is sleeping on the bus. Abdu is seen teasing Shiv by poking his nose, slapping him, and running his palm across his face. Shiv then finally smiles and grabs his cheeks as Abdu laughs.

Sharing this fun video, Abdu captioned it, “Shibdu don’t sleep in front of me." As soon as this video was up, Shiv commented, “Pandya". Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid also dropped laughing emoticons on this post.

Fans were also in awe of their fun interaction. One of them commented, “Shibdu moments all time favourites." Another netizen said, “Shibdu bond is most pure bond in BB history!! Shiv Thakare is best."

As mentioned, Abdu Rozik appeared as a guest participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 along with other prominent names such as Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Faisal Shaikh.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik were members of the mandali that included Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu has voluntarily left the Salman Khan-hosted show in 11th place. Shiv finished as the first runner-up, while MC Stan took home the season’s title. Abdu also made a special appearance in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abdu also made his acting debut in the Hindi TV industry with the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

