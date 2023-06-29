Abdu Rozik To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 As A Wildcard Contestant, Says 'Can't Wait To Meet My Favourite Bhaijaan'

Abdu Rozik, the popular social media sensation, is all set to make an exciting entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, streaming only on JioCinema. Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu is all set to captivate the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavor to the dynamics inside the house.

Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can’t wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. Toh swagat nahi karoge humara?"

Abdu rose to fame following his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans just love him and always shower him with love. Earlier in the day, the young sensation made headlines, as news of his acting debut went viral. Abdu will reportedly make his TV debut with the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are seen as the lead pair on the show.

ETimes quoted a source saying, “In the upcoming track, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure)’s daughter Gungun (played by Reeza Choudhary) will be shown celebrating her birthday. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) sends Abdu to kidnap Gungun. It is later revealed that Abdu’s character doesn’t mean to cause any harm to Gungun but is following Damini’s orders for money. Reeza and Abdu will become good friends eventually and the latter will save her from Damini. Abdu will start shooting for this cameo track tomorrow.”

Abdu Rozik was recently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot when News18 Showsha spoke to him about his rift with MC Stan. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that all is well between the two and added that he loves the rapper the way he used to love him earlier.

“Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person," Abdu told us.

He was in Cape Town to extend his support to Shiv Thakare, who will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about the same, Shiv said, “I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming exclusively on JioCinema.