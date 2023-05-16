Abdu Rozik To Join Shiv Thakare For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 In South Africa? Find Out

The participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, and Daisy Shah, among others, have already left for South Africa to film the reality show. They have been sharing numerous photos and videos from their time in the foreign country, giving fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun. However, it seems that another contestant is set to join them. If reports are to be believed, Abdu Rozik, who gained fame on Bigg Boss 16, might join his close friend Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

According to ETimes, “Abdu Rozik has been approached to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 16.” The report states that “Abdu is in talks with the makers to fly to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which is being shot in South Africa. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and if everything falls into place, Abdu will join his BFF Shiv Thakare on the reality show.”

The social media star has been making impressive strides in his career lately. He has been signing highly profitable brand deals, launching his music, and venturing into the food industry by opening his own restaurant, Burgiir, in Mumbai. The restaurant has already captured the attention of food enthusiasts and has gained quite a following. Recently, even the popular Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood, visited the restaurant and posed for a photo with Abdu, who is the proud owner of the establishment.

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts a star-studded celebrity lineup, including Shiv Thakare, who gained recognition for his outstanding performance in all tasks during his time on Bigg Boss 16. With his impressive track record, Shiv Thakare is considered one of the top contenders on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, the new season’s challenges are said to be significantly more difficult than those faced on Bigg Boss, raising curiosity among fans about Shiv Thakare’s abilities to conquer these intensified obstacles.

All the participants left for the show last week and were seen bidding farewell to their families at Mumbai airport before departing for South Africa. Director Rohit Shetty also left India on May 15, capturing the attention of photographers at Mumbai airport. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants have already been delighting their fans with an array of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the shoot.