Abdu Rozik To Make His Acting Debut On TV With Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Abdu Rozik doesn’t need any introduction. He rose to fame following his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans just love him and always shower him with love. Well, now there is another piece of exciting news for his fans. He is gearing up to make his acting debut with a TV show titled Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are seen as the lead pair on the show.

ETimes quoted a source saying, “In the upcoming track, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure)’s daughter Gungun (played by Reeza Choudhary) will be shown celebrating her birthday. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) sends Abdu to kidnap Gungun. It is later revealed that Abdu’s character doesn’t mean to cause any harm to Gungun but is following Damini’s orders for money. Reeza and Abdu will become good friends eventually and the latter will save her from Damini. Abdu will start shooting for this cameo track tomorrow.”

Abdu Rozik was recently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot when News18 Showsha spoke to him about his rift with MC Stan. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that all is well between the two and added that he loves the rapper the way he used to love him earlier.

“Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person," Abdu told us.

He was in Cape Town to extend his support to Shiv Thakare, who will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about the same, Shiv said, “I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."