Abhishek Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Talks To Footballers On TV: 'Idhar Se Paas Karo Na Ball'

Abhishek Bachchan is set to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, joined by his Ghoomer co-star Saiyami Kher and the film’s director R Balki. The episode promises to be a delightful blend of entertaining stories and touching moments. As per the sources known to Indian Express, during the shooting of the upcoming episode, Abhishek Bachchan revealed amusing details about his father Amitabh Bachchan.

As per the reports, the conversation started following a question involving former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, during which Amitabh Bachchan informed his audience of Abhishek’s extensive knowledge of the sport.

Abhishek Bachchan disclosed that both he and his father ardently follow Chelsea FC. The Ghoomer star then shared an amusing facet of their football-watching routine. He recounted how his father becomes deeply engrossed in the matches and proceeds to offer his own commentary, often directed at the players visible on the screen. “We were watching the match and they were not playing well. His commentary was way better than the game. He talks to the players about how they should play. ‘Idhar se paas karo na ball… yaha khula hai na’ (Pass it from here, there’s space there)," he said.

Abhishek continued, “He will then predict that the player would miss it, and if they do, he says ‘Bakwas player, isko samjhao’ (he’s such a bad player, explain it to him)." This leaves the audience and Amitabh Bachchan in stitches.

Amitabh Bachchan then added sometimes, if you continue talking to players, they might actually listen. He added, “Cricket kyu na ho, kabhi kabhi sun lete hai (Even in cricket, they sometimes listen)."

As per the promo, the show will also feature Abhishek Bachchan switching seats and then asking Amitabh Bachchan to answer his questions for a change. Abhishek will then pose a lighthearted question, asking, “How much taller are you than maa?" To this, Amitabh Bachchan will respond with a hand gesture, saying, “This tall." Abhishek will playfully tease him, saying, “Should I call maa here?" To which Amitabh will reply, “No, no, I don’t want to play this game."