Abhishek Malhan REPLACES Karan Kundrra As Lock Upp 2 Jailer? Here's What We Know

Abhishek Malhan’s popularity multiplied after his recent stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Over a month after the YouTuber emerged as the runner-up of Salman Khan’s reality show, it is now being said that he is likely to be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp Season 2.

Several reports claim that Abhishek Malhan is likely to host the second season of the reality show Lock Upp. Reportedly, he might replace Karan Kundrra as the Jailer in the show. However, no confirmation has been given by the makers of the show or Abhishek yet.

The reality show was originally hosted by Kangana Ranaut in its maiden season. While the first season had an OTT release, the second season will reportedly premiere a TV channel. It was earlier said that Karan Kundrra will be hosting the show. However, Gossips TV claims that Abhishek Malhan may now host the show.

Abhishek Malhan became a household name after his stint in the Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was almost expected to win the show, till YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a wildcard entry and eventually lifted the coveted trophy. Nevertheless, fans of the show appreciated Abhishek from the first day for the true friendships that he had developed in the house.

Abhishek is currently gearing up for the release of his music video with co-contestant Jiya Shankar, who had openly declared her liking for him on the show. Their song, titled Judaiyaan, is a romantic ballad sung by Tanveer Evan.

Meanwhile, Karan had spoken to News18 Showsha about his involvement in Lock Upp season two sometime back when he said, “There are a lot of snippets that have come out. I think it’s the decision of the big people, you know, our seniors and everybody. So once that happens, then we’ll come to know. But I think it’s a great show and they should definitely come back with a season 2." He added that he wasn’t aware whether the show’s pre-production had started or not.

Filmibeat earlier claimed that the actor will step into the Bigg Boss 17 house with his girlfriend and actress Tejasswi Prakash for a week or two. The show will revolve around the theme of “Singles vs. Couples" and Karan and Tejasswi will appear on the show as the couples’ mentors, the report claimed. Fans are now eager in anticipation to watch the couple on television again.