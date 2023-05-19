Abhishek Nigam Was 'SHOCKED' When Told About Ali Baba Going Off-Air, Calls It a 'Sudden Decision'

Abhishek Nigam has expressed disappointment over Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha going off-air. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he never expected the show to wrap up ‘so soon’. He shared that he was left shocked when he was informed about the show going off-air and mentioned that the decision is really ‘saddening’.

“This seems like a sudden decision. We were happy about the new entry and didn’t expect the show to end so soon. It is saddening, as we were planning to explore other tracks, but now, we have to end the story. I was shocked, but certain things are beyond our control. We have to respect the decision and take it in our stride,” Abhishek told E-Times.

Abhishek Nigam further revealed that they will wrap up the shoot by the end of this month and added, “We aspire to give our best till the last day. Parting ways with the unit is difficult to come to terms with. Iske baad phir se naye challenges honge, including bagging the right show.”

top videos

Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba to replace Sheezan Khan in January this year after the latter was arrested in connection to Tunisha Sharma death case. Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was also arrested. Tunisha’s mother had accused him of abetment to suicide and had claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

Later in an interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek talked about the comparisons that Ali Baba fans made between his performance and that of Sheezan Khan’s. He admitted that it is ‘very difficult, rather impossible’ to break the benchmark set by ‘previous actors’, but went on to say that he does not pay attention to negativity.