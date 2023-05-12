Adipurush Trailer: Ramayan Fame Sunil Lahri Says, 'No Clarity In Perspective'

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, has recently released its trailer, and it has received a great response from the audience as well as the critics. The film is directed by Om Raut, and the Hindi version of the trailer garnered 52.2 million views in just 24 hours, making it the most-watched trailer in India. The film is based on the epic tale of the Ramayana. There have been many people who have praised the trailer, while others have pointed out several flaws. Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, has expressed his displeasure after seeing the trailer for Adipurush.

In an interview, Sunil Lahri revealed that the makers of the film have tried very hard to show the Ramayana in a modern way, due to which there is no clarity in their perspective. He said that each person’s understanding is different, but the makers should not toy with the sentiments that are attached to the Ramayana.

He pointed out another mistake and said that he didn’t like how Ram Ji was depicted in the trailer. He said that he was shown sitting on Hanuman Ji’s back and shooting arrows. In reality, it was Laxman Ji who did that only at the request of Hanuman Ji. He added that Ram Ji used to sit on his shoulders. If this is what is depicted, then there was no need to send Lord Indra’s chariot to Ram Ji.

He added that an attempt has been made to blend mythology with VFX. He said that there’s nothing bad in that; it’s just that the original story shouldn’t be changed.

He has also criticised the makers for the attire in the trailer. He said that Ram Ji was shown wearing full clothes in the trailer, while in reality, he just wore a saffron cloth draped over him during his exile.

Adipurush is all set to hit the silver screen on June 16. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in prominent roles. Earlier, the makers had released a teaser for the film, but it was criticised by the audience. As a result, the makers pushed the release dates in order to make necessary changes to the CGI and VFX.