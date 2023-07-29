Aditya Narayan Back As Host In New Season Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Aditya Narayan followed in the footstep of his father, Udit Narayan, making his way to films and music at an early stage. But he rose to prominence as the host of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The singer has been associated with the show for over a decade and has witnessed many talents flourish on the platform. Now, Aditya will return as the host for the upcoming season of the program.

“I am really grateful to be a part of this show, once again. This is a platform where many of the contestants have achieved their dreams of becoming a singing sensation of our country, and just like them, I have achieved a lot from this show in my career. I got my first offer to host ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2007, and the rest is history," said Aditya Narayan, as quoted by ETimes.

Aditya Narayan added that words would fall short of expressing what the show means to him. He mentioned, “It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing but the pure love that makes me come back, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is like home to me."

The upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will feature Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as the judges. Auditions for the current season are underway across the country. The on-ground selections have already taken place in cities such as Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The turnout in these places was high, with many aspiring singers trying to secure a spot in the Mega Auditions Round. Meanwhile, selections in Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, and Pune are yet to take place.

This will be the 31st Season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and will air on Zee TV. The new season is expected to go on air in the first week of September, tentatively around the 9th or 10th of the month, reportedly TellyChakkar. Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, who judged the last season, are not part of the show this year.